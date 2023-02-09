US may need to overhaul its flood insurance policy; here’s why
Rebecca Elliot, Associate Professor of Sociology at the London School of Economics, told Now This News that the United States’ flood insurance scheme is not feasible considering the widening impact of climate change
With climate change wreaking havoc the world over, the planet has been facing more extreme weather patterns like torrential rainfall, droughts or floods. To combat the effects of these changes, many people in the United States are opting for the National Flood Insurance Program. However, if they are not living in an area classified as floodplain area (a region that is traditionally susceptible to floods), they cannot avail the benefits of this scheme. Rebecca Elliot, Associate Professor of Sociology at the London School of Economics, told Now This News that the present flood insurance program is ill-equipped to deal with incidents like the recent floods in California or Las Vegas. A video of the same has grabbed the attention of internet users.
Severe storms struck the US state of California in January, leaving at least 19 dead, as per a BBC report. The city of Las Vegas was hit by flash floods in August after facing its most intense monsoon season in a decade.
The National Flood Insurance Program, managed by United States’ Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), helps homeowners, renters and business owners to buy flood insurance from a network of companies.
Talking about these incidents, Elliot, who also authored Underwater: Loss, Flood Insurance, and the Moral Economy of Climate Change in the United States, told Now This News that the United States’ flood insurance scheme is not feasible considering the widening impact of climate change. As per Elliot, recent disasters have made more and more people realise the importance of flood insurance. According to her, since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, flood insurance has become a big debt on the US Treasury, which it has not been able to pay back. As per a report by Columbia University in November, natural disasters over the last five years have cost the US Treasury $788.4 billion.
Watch:
Here’s why property owners will need to invest in flood insurance as the climate crisis intensifies pic.twitter.com/iQvRSavuWP
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 9, 2023
She also added that getting more people to buy flood insurance could be a task. People often buy the scheme and let it lapse after a few years, instead of renewing it.
In the video, Elliott advocated making it mandatory for people to buy flood insurance and also expanding the areas classified under floodplains as solutions.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
What is NISAR, the NASA-ISRO satellite that will help scientists better understand climate change?
The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) will observe nearly the entire planet every 12 days, night and day, in all weather conditions. Likely to be launched into near-polar orbit in 2024, it will also help scientists gain a better understanding of the Earth’s crust
Addicted to 'junk' food, how storks in Spain have altered their migration and breeding patterns
Storks in Europe used to fly south to Africa's Sahel region to spend the winter, stopping in Spain along the way. However, with higher temperatures caused by human-caused climate change and abundant food available at open-air waste disposal sites, most adult storks no longer make such journeys
Head-on | Yes, Adam Tooze, this really is India’s moment in the world
In the new world order not a single country in Europe will — for the first time since the colonial and slave trading era began — be among the world’s four largest economies. Those will be multiracial US, China, India and Japan