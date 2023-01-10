US: Married woman cop repeatedly has sex with 5 male colleagues on duty, all fired

Tennessee(US): After a married female officer allegedly had sexual relations with six male officers, including illicit on-duty liaisons, rumours of wild sexual misconduct shook a small Tennessee police station, leading to the sackings of five officers including the woman.

According to reports, Officer Maegan Hall and other law enforcement personnel were involved in a wild sexcapade that included sending explicit photos, stripping off her top at a “Girls Gone Wild” hot tub party, and even having oral sex with two other officers at the La Vergne, Tennessee, police station.

As per an internal investigation report, the sexual misconducts, in which Hall allegedly boasted about the size of one partner’s penis and claimed to be in a “open marriage,” not only resulted in Hall’s dismissal but also in the firings of Sergeant Lewis Powell, Officer Juan Lugo, Sergeant Ty McGowan, and Detective Seneca Shields.

Additionally, Patrick Magliocco and Larry Holladay, two additional officers who are accused of having affairs with Hall, kept their jobs but were ultimately suspended.

According to the Dec. 28 internal investigation report, Hall was also charged with engaging in oral sex with Powell and Shields while working at the police station and police gym. The extramarital encounters occurred at hotels, parties at other officers’ homes, and on a boat.

When La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole received a report that Hall was having extramarital affairs with numerous other policemen and having a threesome with Magliocco and his wife, among other allegations, investigators started looking into the erratic personal lives of the promiscuous officers.

The article claimed that when questioned about the tip, Magliocco acknowledged having sex with Hall “many occasions.”

According to the report, he admitted to investigators that Hall had informed him about Powell’s “huge black d-k” and that she had engaged in sexual activity with him while they were both working.

According to the paper, Magliocco reportedly claimed to have witnessed a kiss between Hall and Holladay while they were watching football at a party. He also claimed that Hall had kissed his own wife Amy after learning about their “open marriage.”

The officer claimed that Hall’s husband witnessed the kiss and informed authorities that the cuckold “definitely wasn’t on board” with his wife having a threesome with the Maglioccos.

Despite this, she allegedly continued to date him, according to the investigation.

Powell then denied having sex with Hall when questioned, but said that “everyone knows she has several lovers” while naming Holladay and McGowan to the authorities.

After being caught lying about being at the gym with Hall, Powell admitted to the tryst during a follow up interview, according to the report.

The eight cops were disciplined for a variety of offences, including sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and lying to investigators, according to HR Director Andrew Patton, who also wrote the report and oversaw the investigation.

It was also discovered that Hall and many of the male policemen had exchanged pornographic texts and pictures of themselves.

