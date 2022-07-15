US man turns 'Magneto', creates Guinness World Record for placing cans on head using air suction

Though the world record creator's condition is yet to be medically named, many are of the belief that the cause could be anything from 'sticky skin syndrome' to a number of other genetic skin conditions that have an impact on his body temperature or the proteins in his sweat

Breaking the initial record set by him in 2016, Jamie Keeton created the Guinness World Record for the most drink cans placed on the head with the help of air suction. Keeton achieved the feat on 1 June by balancing 10 cans on his head for at least five seconds.

The US-based man calls himself 'a real-life mutant' for his astonishing abilities to stick objects onto his skin and catapult them into the air. His earlier record of sticking eight cans was broken in 2019 by Shunichi Kanno from Japan with nine cans. However, Keeton reclaimed it this year.

The record can be attributed to Keeton’s special condition that allows him to take in more oxygen than the average human capacity, making his oxygen levels to be 23 per cent higher than normal levels allowing his skin to act like a magnet.

One needs to know that the human skin usually absorbs a small amount of oxygen in order to sustain the uppermost layer of skin cells.

Apart from creating the record, Keeton utilised his rare condition for entertaining others. In order to amuse others, he even pours drinks from bottles clinging to his head.

Though the world record creator's condition is yet to be medically named, many are of the belief that the cause could be anything from "sticky skin syndrome" to a number of other genetic skin conditions that have an impact on his body temperature or the proteins in his sweat.

Guinness World Record mentions that Keeton’s condition sometimes made him stick to things he didn’t want to stick with.

Despite the inconvenience, he is incredibly proud to have this uncommon ability. He further added that he had expected himself to be famous for his artwork or related stuff but this was even better as he had become famous around the world.

