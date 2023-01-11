At a time when several parts of the United States are struggling with chilling cold weather, people have resorted to every kind of option for keeping themselves warm. However, it is the condition of hundreds of homeless people which is more worrisome. A section of the US population including men, women, kids, and even elderly people continue to live on the streets and have no basic comforts of life. In such a state, a video from the US city of San Francisco is now making rounds on the internet and has caught attention for all the wrong reasons. The video is from a San Francisco neighbourhood where a man, reportedly a nearby business owner, can be seen spraying water on a homeless woman to ward her off.

As shocking as it may seem, the episode is for real and took place on Montgomery Street in San Francisco where the man can be seen leaning on a business outlet, Barbarossa Lounge, and carrying out the act.

As the video plays, the man holds a hose in his hands and mercilessly sprays water on the homeless woman. The woman on the other hand can be heard screaming and trying to divert the flow of the water with her hands.

Notably, the video was recorded by Edson Garcia, the co-owner of Brioche Cafe. It was later shared on the cafe’s Twitter handle. In the meantime, the video has already gone viral and irked many social media users. People took to the comment section and condemned the man’s actions.

A user wrote, “Unbelievably cruel. The man with the hose probably works for the mayor”, while another person wrote, “What a shame…”

In the meantime, the man has been identified as Collier Gwin, who owns an art gallery in the same neighbourhood. The man did admit his actions but refuses to apologise or feel guilty about it, reported ABC7. The man instead claimed that he had to take the move after no actions were taken by the authorities.

