US: Man, 60 dies in a scuffle broke out between spectators of a Basketball game

Vermont: A large brawl that started among spectators at a middle school basketball game in Vermont on Tuesday resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man.

The incident came to light at 7 o’clock in the evening when state troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center following reports of a significant altercation involving fans watching seventh- and eighth-grade boys from Alburgh and St. Albans play basketball.

Russel Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, who was one of the combatants, needed medical assistance after the fight, according to the police.

After being transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Giroux passed away. How he was hurt in the brawl is still a mystery according to police.

State police and the Grand Isle state’s attorney’s office are looking into Giroux’s death. An autopsy will be performed by the Vermont medical examiner’s office.

The enormous brawl was captured on camera and the video was later released by a TV channel. It appears to show both adults and kids grappling on the basketball court.

As smaller physical battles break out, several parents seem to drag the kids away, with some adults on the ground clutching at each other. Who is on the ground and what started the outburst are both unknown.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that there was a physical altercation between several adults present at last night’s middle school basketball game between Alburgh Community Education Center and St. Albans City

Schools,” Grand Isle Supervisory Union said in statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our immediate priority is to remind and educate our children and families about our school’s culture of family, community, and kindness,” the statement said. “Our school community expects and deserves a positive culture, and we

need our students and community to commit to it,” it added.

There are roughly 2,100 people living in Alburgh, a town in northwest Vermont that is encircled by Lake Champlain on three sides.

