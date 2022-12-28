Us: Lufthansa plane makes unscheduled landing after passenger's laptop catches fire

US: An overheated laptop on a Lufthansa flight caused an unscheduled landing here. The Monday night flight was scheduled to land in Frankfurt, Germany.

However, after departing Los Angeles, the pilot was forced to divert to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

According to the airline, a passenger’s laptop overheated and caught fire.

The surprise landing at O’Hare on Monday night was a precautionary measure in the aftermath of the incident.

According to reports, the fire was extinguished by the time the plane made a safe landing.

“No passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation after the unscheduled landing,” Lufthansa airlines said in a statement.

The airline stated that its ground staff was assisting passengers in rebooking flights to their final destinations and that it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.

