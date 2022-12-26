Kentucky (US): At her office gift exchange, a Kentucky woman brought home the best Christmas present.

According to a press release by the Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes of Louisville won $175,000 against a lottery ticket she got at her office holiday party.

As per report, Janes, an officer manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center, took part in a “white elephant” gift exchange at her workplace on December 13. All gifts had to be worth $25 or less.

Janes’ $25 TJ Maxx gift card was “stolen” by another participant.

According to the release, the office manager, a frequent TJ Maxx shopper, was disappointed. However, according to the rules of the gift exchange, she was required to choose another gift, and she chose a coworker’s $25 in scratch-off tickets.

“It was done and mine to keep once it got to me,” Janes said in the release. “That’s when everyone told me to scrape them off.”

Janes won $50 with the first ticket. However, it was the second ticket that won her the big prize: $175,000.

According to the release, the office was taken aback by her victory.

“Everyone was going insane. “People were pulling out calculators and double-checking,” Janes explained in the press release. “A few people even double-checked the ticket on the lottery’s app.”

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “On a $25 gift exchange, I won $175,000!”

Her husband and children were also taken aback at first. “We thought she didn’t look at it right,” Janes’ husband told lottery officials, according to the release.

Janes received her unexpected holiday prize of $124,250 after taxes on the same day.

Janes plans to use the winnings to pay off her daughter’s student loans as well as their cars.

According to reports, Janes isn’t the only one who will benefit; the convenience store where the tickets were purchased will also receive a $1,750 bonus.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the odds of winning the $175,000 prize in the “Hit the Jackpot” game are 1 in 1.08 million.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.