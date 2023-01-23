US: Kamala Harris rallies in Republican states against 'more' restrictions on abortions

Washington: On what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, US Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a rally in Washington and in Republican-led states to defend abortion rights.

Prior to what may turn into another controversial abortion debate in the coming weeks in Florida, Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday took the controversy straight to Governor Ron DeSantis, a prospective candidate for the presidency in 2024.

In a midday speech, Harris made several references to “freedom” and claimed that “extremists” in the state legislature had passed a “radical abortion ban” the previous year. This was a subtle jab at DeSantis’ frequent references to Florida as a “free state.”

“And can we really be free if so-called leaders assert to be ‘on the forefront of freedom’ while daring to curtail American citizens’ liberties and undermine the very basis of freedom?” Harris said.

DeSantis and the Biden administration have frequently clashed over the past two years, but Harris’ attendance just one mile from the state Capitol seemed to reflect a higher degree of engagement with the governor, who is seen as the leading Republican opponent to former President Donald Trump.

At the Moon nightclub in Tallahassee, crowd members screamed “Hey ho, DeSantis needs to go” before Harris hit the stage.

In her remarks, Harris attacked the DeSantis administration for its response to Florida health officials’ warning that medical professionals may face criminal charges if they sold abortion drugs. After the FDA lifted long-standing rules that prohibited the abortion pill from being supplied at retail pharmacies, that warning—which was sent to pharmacists—was disseminated.

The government may take action in the future after President Joe Biden issued a message on Sunday urging federal agencies to investigate obstacles that patients face when trying to obtain abortion medication.

Inquiries on Harris’s remarks received no response from the DeSantis administration. “Democrats are publicly celebrating horrific ideas to allow unfettered abortions — including infanticide,” said a statement from the Republican Party of Florida.

Despite the fact that abortion was able to electrify people in numerous areas during the midterm elections, DeSantis defeated Charlie Crist, a Democrat, by over 20 points in November.

Prior to the November elections, Crist spent weeks emphasising abortion restrictions.

Last year, Florida’s legislature controversially enacted a law that forbade abortions after 15 weeks, with the exception of rape and incest.

The state Supreme Court is debating a legal challenge to it. DeSantis backed the ban and has stated that he supports abortion restrictions that go beyond the present law, but he has refrained from offering any details.

The legislation enacted in Florida and other states were singled out by Harris as being “crafted by fanatics”.

“A radical abortion prohibition with no exceptions, including for the survivors of crimes like rape, child molestation, and human trafficking,” she referred to the Florida law as in her statement.

However, it’s unclear what the Republican parties’ lawmakers intend to do. Although there is a “pro-life majority” in the House, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner said late last week that “we have not decided anything in that sense” when asked what lawmakers would do next.

Renner claimed that while some members supported the current limitations, others wanted to impose even more limits.

The head of the House Democrats, state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, “absolutely anticipates” that lawmakers will tighten the state’s current restriction in order to support a DeSantis presidential bid.

Shortly after Harris finished, Driskell said that DeSantis would be running for president in 2024. Everything in the building is under his authority.

Due to the likelihood of rain and severe weather, Harris’ address was delivered inside a nightclub a mile from the Florida Capitol.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.