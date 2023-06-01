US 'Javelin' misses mark: Anti-tank missile meant for Ukraine lands up with Mexican gangster

A video captured in the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico revealed a militant associated with the infamous Gulf Cartel (Cartel Del Golfo, CDG) donning their insignia while carrying a US-manufactured anti-tank missile launcher that were recently given to Ukraine.

The weapon, identified by Milenio TV as a Raytheon-made FGM-148, is believed to be a Javelin missile launcher, which has been supplied to Ukraine by the Pentagon in large quantities.

The footage, filmed in Matamoros and broadcasted by Milenio TV on Tuesday, displayed the individual adorned with CDG patches, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, and carrying the aforementioned missile launcher.

Over the past year, more than 10,000 Javelin missiles have been sent to Ukraine from US military stockpiles, resulting in dwindling supplies for the US armed forces themselves.

Nuevas imágenes revelan la presencia de hombres armados del Cártel del Golfo (CDG) en Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Su arsenal incluye un M136 AT4, arma antitanque, junto con rifles convencionales. #México #CártelDelGolfo #Tamaulipas pic.twitter.com/eLyvKhwH9A — Lorena (@lorena3afrodita) May 31, 2023

Azucena Uresti, a presenter at Milenio, mentioned on Twitter that the Javelin launcher holds a significant value on the black market, ranging from $20,000 to $60,000, while each missile carries an average cost of approximately $30,000.

Military experts who closely examined the Milenio footage suggest that the weapon depicted might actually be the AT-4, a disposable anti-tank launcher manufactured in Sweden. The AT-4 is also utilized by the US military and has been extensively provided to Ukraine.

Russia has consistently cautioned the US and its allies against saturating Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, as this poses the risk of direct confrontation and the potential for these weapons to fall into the hands of criminal networks due to insufficient controls.

A previous investigation conducted by RT in July 2022 revealed the presence of various Western-supplied weapons, including anti-tank rockets, being sold on the “dark web.”

Months later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a warning, stating that Western weapons worth $1 billion per month were ending up in the possession of terrorists, extremists, and criminal groups in the Middle East, Central Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Kiev dismissed it as “propaganda” and affirmed that all individuals were properly identified.

The Gulf Cartel is situated in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, specifically in the border city of Matamoros, located just across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas.

The cartel has a long history dating back to the 1930s but gained significant notoriety in the late 1990s when it spawned a notorious militia known as Los Zetas, which has since operated independently.

Although primarily recognized as a drug smuggling organization, the CDG has also been accused of engaging in racketeering, abductions, money laundering, and trafficking of individuals, sex slaves, and weapons.

In March, the cartel issued an apology for the kidnapping of four Americans by one of its factions, resulting in the death of two victims. The cartel claimed it was a case of mistaken identity and subsequently handed over five members of the faction to the Mexican police.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.