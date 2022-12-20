US: January 6 committee refers Donald Trump for possible prosecution

Washington: The House committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has accused Donald Trump of inciting insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the United States. It has referred the former US president to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

Moreover, Trump has been accused of obstruction of an act of Congress and one other federal crime. In the history of US, this is reportedly the first time that the Congress has referred a former president for criminal prosecution, The New York Times reported.

Besides Trump, the panel named five of his allies — Mark Meadows, his final chief of staff, and lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro — as potential co-conspirators with the former US president in actions the committee said warranted Justice Department investigation.

The House committee’s action against Trump and his allies is the coda to its 18-month investigation into the former US president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election that resulted in a violent mob of Trump’s supporters laying siege to the Capitol.

