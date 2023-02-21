Beijing: “It is the US, not China, that has been pouring weapons into the battlefield,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, attacking Washington for accusing that Beijing is considering to provide “lethal support” for Moscow in Ukraine.

At a press briefing, Wenbin said unlike the US, China had been “supporting talks for peace” since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine war.

US should promote peace talks

“The international community is fully aware who is calling for dialogue and striving for peace, and who is fanning the flames and stoking confrontation,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

“We urge the US side to seriously reflect on the role it has played, do something to actually help de-escalate the situation and promote peace talks, and stop deflecting the blame and spreading disinformation,” Wenbin added.

China ‘considering providing lethal support’ to Russia: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday claimed that Washington had information that Beijing was “considering providing lethal support” to Russia. He also said such a decision would have “serious consequences” in US-China relations.

China ‘committed to promoting peace talks’

Wenbin said China stood by its principle and is “committed to peace talks” in a “constructive role.”

On Monday, China denied reports that Russia has requested military equipment with the country’s foreign ministry saying that it would not accept “finger pointing” and “coercion from the US over its relations with China”.

China-US relations

US-China relations have recently soured after Washington shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon on 4 February that was spotted in American airspace.

China called US’ action “absurd” and “hysterical” and denied the allegations, insisting that the balloon was a civilian craft that was being used for meteorological purposes.

Also, Taiwan has also been a hot been a hot-button issue between China and the US, with both sides conducting regular military exercises in the region.

