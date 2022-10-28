US: Intruder breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s residence, attacks husband with hammer

Washington: In a shocking incident, an intruder barged into the residence of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer on Friday.

The 82-year-old Paul has been admitted to hospital with injuries. Paul is a major investor in the US. The incident happened on Friday at Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence. Nancy Pelosi was not at the residence at the time of the incident.

Nancy Pelosi had been in the news a few weeks ago due to her trip to Taiwan amid severe diplomatic and political tensions between the US and China over the island republic. Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hamill, said the attacker had been arrested and was being questioned. The purpose of the attack could not be ascertained immediately and investigations are going on.

The spokesman said that Nancy Pelosi and her family are grateful to the security personnel and doctors who reached there immediately after the incident.

Shortly before this incident, Nancy Pelosi had returned to Washington after attending a conference in Europe on security. She is also scheduled to attend an event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday evening. After the incident, the discussion about the security of US lawmakers and their families has intensified. The threat to the security of lawmakers in the US continues to be a worry since the way violence broke out inside the Capitol nearly two years ago.

