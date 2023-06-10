US hesitant to seek diplomatic solutions to Ukrainian conflict, says Russia's envoy 

The US administration has no intention of seeking a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict and continues to provide weaponry to the Kyiv government, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday, commenting on another US military shipment.

“The US goes on pumping its wards with new batches of lethal weapons. The allocation of such impressive financial resources for these purposes proves one thing: Washington does not intend to look for ways to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict,” the Russian news agency TASS quoted Antonov as saying in a statement, released by the embassy’s press service.

He also said that officials from the current Washington administration “have done nothing to bring the Zelenskiy regime to the negotiating table.”

According to Antonov, the US, on the other hand, has been deliberately pushing its puppets to continue sacrificing human lives for the sake of a lunatic aim – inflicting a ‘strategic loss’ on Russia.

“It is impossible for Washington to back down from this task. The reputation of the country’s leadership, which has chosen the path of war rather than diplomatic outcomes, is at stake,” Antonov said.

“Bringing peace back to the long-suffering land of Ukraine is not obviously included in the plans of Washington strategists. Their priority is to lobby the interests of the military-industrial complex,” he said.

“Every day there are reports from the war zone that fragments of US missiles have killed or maimed people. Made-in-USA-ammunition explodes in residential areas, turning peaceful cities into smoking ruins,” he added.

The US Department of Defence on Friday announced another package of military assistance worth 2.1 billion US dollars to Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, air defence systems and munitions will be purchased from manufacturers or partners and supplied to Ukraine. The package will include Hawk air defence systems, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds, Puma drones, and laser-guided rocket systems. Apart from that, the American side will provide support for training and maintenance activities.

With inputs from agencies

