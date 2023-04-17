US helicopter raid kills senior ISIS leader in Syria

Aleppo: A unilateral helicopter raid in Northern Syria by the US forces has claimed life of an ISIS leader, early morning on Monday.

The operation was the result of “extensive planning” and “resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual, ” US Central Command said in a statement.

The deceased, a senior Islamic State Syria leader was responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe,” according to US Central Command (Centcom).

The targeted person was a group operations planner, according to Centcom, who also stated that he was likely killed as a result of the raid. “On the target, two other armed men were killed.”

Information regarding the American heli-raid in Syria

In a brief statement, it was stated that no US soldiers had been hurt, no helicopters had been wrecked, and Centcom did not believe any civilians had been killed or hurt.

Additional information would be released soon, according to a Central Command official.

The White Helmets of Syria, a civil defence organisation that works in opposition-held parts of northern Syria, claimed to have taken two victims injured in the raid to a nearby hospital. Later, local officials announced that the injured had passed away.

According to the White Helmets, a third individual perished when US forces landed for the raid.

The operation, according to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, was launched from a base in Kobani and targeted a military facility belonging to what it characterised as a Turkish-backed armed opposition organisation close to the Turkish border.

The Kurdish-led SDF collaborates with the US in anti-IS operations in northeast Syria.

A US helicopter raid and “violent clashes,” according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitoring organisation.

What all Islamic state doing in Syria?

Around 2014, the self-styled Islamic State quickly seized control of a sizable area of northern Syria and Iraq; to drive them back, US and coalition forces fought alongside primarily Kurdish local fighters.

By December, the group had lost almost 95% of the territory it had controlled at its height, which had included Syrian city of Raqqa and the cities of Mosul in Iraq.

ISIS, to use another term for the organization, “remains capable of conducting operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” said General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM.

“We will keep up our tenacious fight against ISIS.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated on Sunday that at least 36 people had died in an incident that the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for.

According to the report, they included 19 civilians and 17 members of a government-aligned militia. According to the NGO, they were collecting truffles.

Additionally, it stated that IS fighters in the country’s east had killed five shepherds and abducted two more

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.