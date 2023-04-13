US hawk John Bolton touts ‘grand strategy’ to counter Russia and China

New Delhi: Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has suggested the US government to implement a new Cold War-style strategy against Russia and China.

Describing his “grand-strategy” approach to geopolitics in a Wall Street Journal column on Wednesday, Bolton suggested that the West should cut back on social programs to fund military spending, renew testing of nuclear weapons, and provide security guarantees to Taiwan.

Bolton, a long-time foreign policy hawk who served in the administration of President Donald Trump, urged candidates in the 2024 US presidential election to think in the same terms.

The US should have a “contemporary reincarnation” of NSC-68, Russia Today quoted Bolton as arguing, referring to the document adopted under President Harry Truman which laid the foundation for militarizing the confrontation with the USSR.

The US and its allies would be pitted against a Chinese-Russian “axis” and “accompanying rogue-state outriders like Iran and North Korea in a new Cold War, he claimed.

Bolton named several key points for his proposed strategy, including an immediate increase in military spending to Reagan-era levels, which he claimed should be maintained for the foreseeable future.

The former US NSA also asserted that Western nations should cut back on social spending, because “neither the obese welfare state nor massive income-redistribution schemes protect us from foreign adversaries.”

Bolton also suggested that Taiwan should receive “much more military aid” from Western nations, which should “embed Taipei into collective-defence structures,”

Experts fear the United States and China could go to war over Taiwan. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island last year and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen New York’s visit this year heightened tensions between the countries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.