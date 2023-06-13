The White House on Monday said that the US has a “significant” defence partnership with India and “terrific cooperation” inside the Quad, adding that Washington is looking forward to having Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country next week.

“We are very much looking forward to have Prime Minister Modi here,” John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at Monday’s daily news conference.

To a question whether US President Joe Biden is committed to holding a joint news conference with PM Modi during his visit, Kirby said, “I don’t believe that the full agenda has been fleshed out for the state visit, but we are very much looking forward to have Prime Minister Modi here.”

“As you know, the United States has a significant defence partnership with India and terrific cooperation inside the Quad, across the Indo-Pacific with India…” Kirby added.

The Quad comprises Japan, India, Australia, and the US. The four countries in 2017 gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quadrilateral coalition or “Quad” to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from 21 June to 24 June.

Indian diaspora in the US is also eagerly awaiting PM Modi’s arrival.

On 22 June, more than 7000 Indian-Americans are planning to be on the South Lawns of the White House when US President Biden and the First Lady would welcome PM Modi amid a 21-gun salute.

In the US, PM Modi will also address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington. During his visit, PM Modi will also address a joint session of the United States Congress on 22 June.

The invitation to deliver such a historic speech was extended by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, demonstrating bipartisan support and respect for Prime Minister Modi in the United States. He would be the first Indian PM to address a joint session of the US Congress twice.

The invitation letter from the President and First Lady praised PM Modi’s last historic address seven years ago, which helped cement the connection between the two countries. The White House emphasised in its message that it was an occasion to reaffirm the two countries’ deep and close alliance.

PM Modi expressed his thanks for the privilege and stated that he was looking forward to addressing the joint session.

In his message, PM Modi reiterated the pride in having a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US founded on the principles of democratic values, close people-to-people ties and a staunch commitment to global peace and prosperity.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.