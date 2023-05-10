US has developed AI tool to battle 'Russian disinformation', says Antony Blinken

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that Washington has developed an artificial intelligence-based system to detect and gather ‘Russian disinformation’ on the internet.

Speaking at the Freedom House 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony, he said Russia continues to push a steady, relentless stream of disinformation about its war of aggression against Ukraine, to lie about and cover up horrific abuses it’s committed, to try to justify committing others.

“In response, the State Department has created an AI-enabled online Ukraine Content Aggregator to collect verifiable Russian disinformation and then to share that with partners around the world.”

“The government is cooperating with scholars to be able to reliably detect fake text generated by Russian chatbots,” he added.

Speaking about artificial intelligence in general, Blinken warned that the technology can backfire and “amplify discrimination and enable abuses.”

“It also runs the risk of strengthening autocratic governments, including by enabling them to exploit social media even more effectively to manipulate their people and sow division among and within their adversaries,” he said.

Blinken said the White House in October put out a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights – some basic principles to try to guide the way that we design and use automated systems.

“These include the principle that people should be protected from unsafe and ineffective AI, and that people should know when an automated system is being used and understand how it affects them,” he added.

Since the release of the artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT last November, the debate over the dangers posed by AI has intensified in the industry and in academic circles.

Geoffrey Hinton, who is known as one of the ‘godfathers’ of AI, warned last week that the technology could present a “more urgent” threat than climate change.

In February last year, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Beyond pounding various Ukrainian cities through artillery and bombs, Russia has also been accused of waging an information war to promote falsehoods that legitimise its war on Ukraine.

The propaganda includes false claims that Russia is protecting Ukraine from Nazi insurgents, that Ukraine has biological weapons and narratives that Ukraine is corrupt.

With inputs from agencies

