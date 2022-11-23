US: Gunman among several killed at Virginia Walmart shooting

Chesapeake (US): Yet another mass shooting incident has rocked the US yet again. Around 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart shopping centre at Chesapeake in Virginia.

The incident took place late on Tuesday evening. The gunman was reportedly shot and killed by the police. The

Chesapeake Police Department said the number of dead and injured is still unclear and could rise.

Shooting at Colorado nightclub

A similar shooting incident was witnessed a few days ago at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed and 18 were injured in the shooting at the nightclub.

An assailant had opened fire in the Colorado Springs night club on Sunday night. The shooter was later taken into custody and the matter is being investigated.

