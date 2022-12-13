US girl gets official permission to own unicorn, only if she finds one! Here's what happened
The post shared by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care went viral as people found their gesture quite heartwarming
Notably, this happened after the department received a hand-written letter in mid-November from six-year-old Madeline, asking them to allow her to keep a unicorn in the backyard of her house if she finds one. She also asked for a letter in response.
A few days after this, to Madeline’s surprise, a piece of good news came for her which granted her permission for owning a unicorn. The letter was signed off by Director Marcia Mayeda who not only lauded Madeline’s sense of responsibility toward pet ownership but also noted that “It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”
Besides this, the letter, along with a ‘preapproved unicorn license’, added certain conditions which note that Madeline must ensure- her pet unicorn gets “regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbow”, “is fed a watermelon once a week”, “its horn is polished once a month”, and “only nontoxic and biodegradable sparkles or glitter can be used.”
Check the post:
View this post on Instagram
The department also sent her a stuffed unicorn toy and wrote, “Because they are indeed very rare to find, we will be providing her the unicorn pictured below as she continues her search.”
While sharing the post, the department expressed its joy and said, “This brought us so much JOY so we thought we should share with everyone.”
In the meantime, as soon as the post was shared, many found it heartwarming and affectionate on the part of the officials toward the kid. One user wrote, “THIS IS SO WHOLESOME AND ADORABLE. I can’t !! My heart is ready to burst haha. Ty so much for all you do and for being so kind to this little lady! I’m sure you made her day!!,” while another one wrote, “I love this so much! Thank you for spreading kindness!
