US getting progressively weaker just like its presidents, says Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei

New Delhi: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the US is no longer the power it once was, adding that Washington has had a succession of presidents, each weaker than the one before.

Addressing a gathering of officials, lawmakers and others, he said, “Facts show that America was weaker under Obama’s administration than Bush’s administration. The US was weaker under Trump’s administration than the way it was under Obama’s administration. The US is weaker under (Joe Biden’s) administration than it was under Trump’s administration.”

Why is the US weaker today than in the past?https://t.co/10yAt5BQX3 pic.twitter.com/7mBFohkmNF — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) April 4, 2023

Khamenei said the US failed to rally the Arab world against Iran and curtail its nuclear program and attributed the purported “weakness” to a polarisation of society arising in the last presidential election and seen again in the recent midterms.

“First of all, a bipolarity arose in the US two or three years ago during the elections then. This bipolarity still strongly exists. This is a weakness, and it’s very significant. This bipolarity was also evident in the Congressional elections that took place a few months ago. It became clear that this bipolarity still strongly exists,” Khamenei said.

US weakness

Listing several examples of what he termed as signs of US weakness on the global stage, he said that the US dollar was becoming weaker in the world.

“There are many countries that are shifting to their own national currencies or other currencies for trade. All these are indicative of the weakness of the US,” he said in an apparent reference to Russia and China who are moving away from the US dollar in international transactions.

Alluding to a recent China-brokered thaw between Iran and its rival Saudi Arabia, including an agreement to reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, he said, “The US had announced that it planned to create a united Arab front against Iran, but what has happened today is the opposite of what it had intended,” he said.

“The Arab world’s relations with Iran are increasing,” he added.

Foreign ministers of the two countries on Thursday met in Beijing to discuss the reopening of embassies in their respective countries, paving the way for normalised ties under the surprise China-brokered deal.

The relations between the two countries had hit rock bottom seven years ago when protesters in Iran attacked Saudi diplomatic missions.

Khamenei said US attempts to shut down Iran’s nuclear program through political pressure and sanctions had failed, as had its attempts to oust the Maduro regime in Venezuela by creating and supporting “a fake president” – a reference to Juan Guaidó.

And he claimed that the war in Ukraine – which he accused the US of starting – was creating divisions between America and its European allies, who were bearing the brunt of the conflict “while the US reaps the benefits.”

‘Zionist regime has political instability’

Talking about Israel, Khamenei – whose regime has been roiled by widespread public protests for the past 200 days – noted with satisfaction the domestic upheavals in response to the Netanyahu government’s deeply controversial judicial overhaul proposals.

“The Zionist regime has political instability and has changed four prime ministers in four years,” Khamenei said.

“Party coalitions collapse before forming; there is an extreme bipolarity throughout the fake regime, which is highlighted by the demonstrations of hundreds of thousands of people in some cities,” he added.

“Their own officials continuously warn that their collapse is nearing,” he said. “Their president says this, their former prime minister says this, their security chief says this, and their defense minister says this. They all say it. They say their collapse is nearing and they won’t make it to their 80th birthday.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.