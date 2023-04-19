US, General Motors settle immigration based discrimination claims against non-US citizens

Washington: In order to satisfy the department’s claim that General Motors Co. discriminated against non-US nationals, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday that it had struck a settlement with the carmaker.

According to the terms of the agreement, the Detroit-based corporation will pay $365,000 in civil penalties to the US, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

In a statement, GM stated that the company had assisted with the inquiry and was dedicated to an environment free of prejudice.

“There was no formal determination that GM engaged in discrimination and we make no admission of wrongdoing, but we welcome this resolution as an opportunity both to avoid litigation and to refine and clarify our internal administrative processes to further improve the employee experience,” GM spokeswoman Maria Raynal said in an email.

A Justice Department investigation found that until at least September 2021, GM’s export compliance assessments unnecessarily required lawful permanent residents to provide an unexpired foreign passport as a condition of employment, imposing a discriminatory barrier on them in the hiring process, the department said.

The agreement reached on Tuesday requires GM to train its personnel on the law’s requirements, revise its employment policies and be subject to monitoring and reporting requirements.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.