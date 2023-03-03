US-funded body with George Soros links wanted Twitter to ban 40k accounts for ‘affiliation’ with BJP, Hindu Nationalism

New Delhi: The latest edition of the ‘Twitter Files’ has revealed how a ‘disinformation’ research body associated with none other than the US State Department and having ties to long-time India-baiter George Soros pressured the social media giant in 2021 to suspend some 40,000 accounts for their non-existent affiliation to Hindu nationalism.

The revelations come as a major embarrassment for the US as its Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in India to participate in the G20 foreign ministers meet and the QUAD Summit.

Journalist Matt Taibbi released the ‘Twitter Files’, in which he exposed how on June 8, 2021, an analyst at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab wrote to Twitter: “Hi guys. Attached you will find… around 40k twitter accounts that our researchers suspect are engaging in inauthentic behavior… and Hindu nationalism more broadly.”

2. On June 8, 2021, an analyst at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab wrote to Twitter: “Hi guys. Attached you will find… around 40k twitter accounts that our researchers suspect are engaging in inauthentic behavior… and Hindu nationalism more broadly.” pic.twitter.com/0RpK3kyhHC — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 2, 2023

Atlantic Council is a US-based think tank and Digital Forensic Research Lab is part of it. The lab is funded by the State Department through the ‘Global Engagement Centre’.

Taibbi said in one of the tweets, part of a long thread, “DFRLab said it suspected 40,000 accounts of being “paid employees or possibly volunteers” of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But the list was full of ordinary Americans, many with no connection to India and no clue about Indian politics.”

Taibbi went on to disclose that the then Trust and Safety chief of Twitter, Yoel Roth, said: “I spot-checked a number of these accounts, and virtually all appear to be real people.”

The website of the ‘Global Engagement Center’ says it is part of the US State Department, but Taibbi said, “It's not.”

“Created in Obama’s last year, GEC is an interagency group “within” State, whose initial partners included FBI, DHS, NSA, CIA, DARPA, Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and others,” Taibbi wrote on Twitter.

The GEC, created in the last year of the Obama administration, is “an incubator for the domestic disinformation complex,” Taibbi quoted a former intelligence officer without naming him, who added, “All the shit we pulled in other countries since the Cold War, some morons decided to bring home.”

The GEC, according to Russian publication RT, is “forbidden from operating within the United States, and recently had to cut its ties with a George Soros-backed NGO that was using its funding to target American conservative news sites.”

