US flights grounded: Normal air traffic operations resuming gradually, says FAA
The system that has been hit by the technical glitch alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures
Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually, the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday evening after all flights across the country were grounded due to a glitch in FAA’s computer system, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports.
“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem,” the FAA said in a statement on Twitter.
We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem
The system that has been hit by the technical glitch alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Meanwhile, the White House has ruled out a cyberattack in relation to the outage.
“The president has been briefed by the secretary of transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” tweeted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, referring to the transport department and federal aviation authority.
Meanwhile, stranded passengers have been taking to Twitter to share their grievances.
A system wide #faa computer failure means all air travel is shut down nationwide. Waiting at LGA.
In Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Airline just informed us that the FAA computers are down in the US and no flights are flying to America.
With inputs from agencies
