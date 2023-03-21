US flight attendants call for ban on babies sitting on parents' lap during turbulence

A Union of US flight attendants has renewed the call to ban babies from sitting on their parent’s lap amid incidents of severe turbulence during flights.

The Association of Flight Attendants, a union with as many as 50,000 members, has demanded airline carriers require all passengers, regardless of their age, to book their own seats.

Currently, under the guidelines of the Civil Aviation Authority, children under the age of two are allowed to fly for free and share their parents’ seats. Kids can sit on their parent’s lap as long as they are secured with an additional seat belt loop which is provided by the airline.

In the US, however, children can fly without the additional seatbelt as they are often held by their parents.

“The G-forces are not something even the most loving mother or father can guard against and hold their child. It’s just physically impossible,” said Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

“We’ve seen airplanes go through turbulence recently and drop 4,000 feet in a split second,” she added.

Raising the issue last week at the Federal Aviation Administration’s safety summit where members called for “a seat for every soul” in Congress.

“A seat and an individual safety belt are required for each passenger and crew member excluding infants, who are in other than a recumbent position,” said the Federal Aviation Administration.

