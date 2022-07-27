US fisherman catches monster wolf fish, here's what happened next

The fisherman again lowers the fish to the lobster and the creature opens its mouth and sinks its teeth into the lobster's shell. Following this, the man throws the fish with the lobster still there in its jaws back into the water body

A fisherman recently caught a monster wolf fish, gave it a lobster to eat and then threw it back into the ocean. Maine fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video of himself catching the giant fish on Instagram.

At the start of the clip, the wolf fish could be seen lying on the floor of the boat. As the fish growls and thrashes around, Knowles could then be seen picking up the creature and holding it up to the camera.

The reel, that has got more than 8,000 views on Instagram so far, shows Knowles saying that the wolf fish killed everything in the trap. He added that wolf fish is a rare found. "We let them go as soon as we get them. I guess we'll give him a snack seeing as he's already killed everything," he added.

Towards the end of the video, Knowles lowers the fish towards a dead lobster that the fish had killed. The creature, however, is then seen lunging toward him for a second. "I'm scared,'' said Knowles as he dodges the fish.

The fisherman again lowers the fish to the lobster and the creature opens its mouth and sinks its teeth into the lobster's shell. Following this, the man throws the fish with the lobster still there in its jaws back into the water body.

Reacting to the video a user wrote that it was crazy. Another wrote, “Wow! That's wild!” A user wrote that it was an ugly fish. “Neat to see though lol,” the user added.

Knowles often posts videos of his life as a lobster fisherman on his TikTok page. Often, he gives lobsters a snack before putting them back into the ocean.

What do you think of this catch by the lobster fisherman?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.