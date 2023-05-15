US fighter jets intercept six Russian planes near Alaska
The interception is a 'routine' exercise and happens roughly six or seven times a year in the so-called Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, said North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in a statement
New Delhi: US fighter jets intercepted six Russian aircraft operating in international airspace near Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Sunday.
However, NORAD said that the interception is a “routine” exercise and happens roughly six or seven times a year in the so-called Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone.
“The Russian planes included TU-95 bombers, IL-78 tankers and SU-35 fighter jets,” said a Reuters report citing a statement from NORAD.
Related Articles
“This Russian activity in the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,” the statement said, adding that NORAD tracks and positively identifies all military aircraft that enter the ADIZ, routinely monitors aircraft movements and as necessary escorts them from the ADIZ.
According to the statemen, the US aircraft involved in the incident included F-16 and F-22 fighter jets, KC-135 stratotankers and E-3 AWACS.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning in US after enormous 7.8 magnitude tremor strikes off coast
According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 9.6 km and was centered 96 km south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.
Plane crashes in Alaska, 10 killed
US authorities say an air taxi has crashed at an airport in Alaska, killing all 10 people on board.
Video of 'incredible' aurora explosion in Alaska goes viral
This time nature showed its magic in Alaska, wherein the residents witnessed an explosion of Aurora