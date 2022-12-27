US: FBI nabs murder suspect posing as Yoga teacher in Mexico after 12-year search

World

Landeros was identified as the alleged prime suspect at that time, however he was never found. He was on the run ever since, FBI said in a statement

Abhishek Awasthi December 27, 2022 16:55:17 IST
Jorge Rueda Landeros became León Ferrara, pretending to be a yoga instructor and ran a studio in western Mexico. Source: Twitter

Mexico: One of the FBI’s most sought-after suspects has been discovered after a 12-year search, posing as a yoga instructor in Mexico.

After being connected to a murder that occurred more than ten years ago, Jorge Rueda Landeros was taken into custody on December 13 in Guadalajara, Mexico, news reports suggest.

The imposter, now known as León Ferrara, had pretended to be a yoga instructor and ran a studio in western Mexico.

Reports said his zen impersonation was evident in recent photos of him teaching a class that many customers attended.

In contrast, Mr. Landeros was sought by the US crime agency in connection with a murder in Bethesda, Maryland, which went unnoticed by his students.

As per reports, homicide victim Sue Marcum was discovered dead in her basement in 2010.

Landeros was identified as the alleged prime suspect at that time, however he was never found. He was on the run ever since, FBI said in a statement.

Currently, Mr. Landeros is accused of first-degree murder and fleeing the country illegally to avoid being prosecuted.

As per reports, the man spoke to the Spanish news outlet El Pais while being in custody and stressed on his innocence.

He said: “I am innocent… not of everything, obviously, but of what I am accused of,” he said.

I completely lost track of the investigation once I dropped off the radar.

“I still have difficulty responding to the name Jorge – I hardly have any of him inside of me anymore,” he told the reporter.

He is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, according to the FBI, and is believed to be awaiting extradition to the United States.

Updated Date: December 27, 2022 16:55:17 IST

