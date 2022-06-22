US embassy in Moscow gets new address, named after pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine
Russian officials said the embassy is now located at 1 Donetsk People's Republic Square, referring to a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine that Moscow recognised as independent shortly before sending troops there
Moscow: Authorities in Moscow said on Wednesday that they have changed the official address of the US embassy building in the Russian capital to one named after pro-Kremlin separatists in Ukraine.
"The United States embassy in Russia has a new official address," Moscow city hall said in a statement, saying it had named a previously unnamed open area in front of the embassy's main entrance.
It said the embassy is now located at 1 Donetsk People's Republic Square, referring to a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine that Moscow recognised as independent shortly before sending troops there.
The embassy's previous address was 8 Bolshoi Devyatinsky Lane.
The statement added that the change was made after Moscow councillors proposed honouring the "defenders of Donbas" -- a majority Russian-speaking region in Ukraine that Russia says it is liberating as part of its military campaign -- on the map of Moscow.
The new address was chosen in a public vote in which nearly 280,000 people participated, the city hall said.
In February 2018, a street outside the Russian embassy in Washington was named after Boris Nemtsov, an opposition politician who was shot dead outside the Kremlin in 2015.
President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, further escalating already high tensions between Moscow and the United States.
Indian students leaving Ukraine will be accepted by Russian varsities, says diplomat
The statement came in response to queries by reporters on the fate of the over 20,000 students who fled Ukraine after Russia invaded that country in February this year
Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed', says Press Freedom Group
The group went to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found in woods of Kyiv. The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car
Leaders of France, Germany & Italy pledge arms, EU membership for Ukraine in first visit to the country since war began
Macron responded to criticism of France's response, including his recent comment that Russia shouldn’t be “humiliated,” which deeply angered Ukrainians. He insisted that “France has been at Ukraine’s side since the first day"