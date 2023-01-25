US: Dog shoots man dead in Kansas

Kansas: In a rather strange incident, a man was shot dead after a dog stepped on a rifle on the rear of a truck in Kansas of the US.

Police have not released the identify of the victim, who was discovered in the front passenger seat after being shot in the back.

The 30-year-old was given CPR after emergency services were contacted, but he was unable to be saved, and he passed away at the scene close to Geuda Springs.

Tim Hay, the head of Wellington’s fire department, reported that a second individual was discovered in the driver’s seat unharmed.

According to officials, the incident appeared to have been tied to hunting because equipment was discovered in the back of the car.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s office issued a statement to local media stating that “a canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge.”

The passenger was hit by the bullet and passed away at the scene from his wounds.

Although the inquiry is still underway, preliminary findings indicate that it was an accident related to hunting.

An investigation is ongoing because it’s unclear who owned the dog and the truck.

