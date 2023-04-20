US dedicated to working together with India in groups like Quad, says White House 

Washington: On Wednesday, the White House stated that the US was dedicated to maintaining its collaboration with India in organisations like Quad to promote economic growth for the two nations and “expand cooperation of our shared priorities.”

“We’re committed to continuing working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation of our shared priorities,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

India, Japan, the United States, and Australia are all members of the Quad, a strategic forum. Its main goal is to create a new plan of action to prevent any impact on the vital water lanes in the Indo-Pacific.

“The United States and India have a strong bilateral relationship, and that’s including trade as well,” the White House Press Secretary added.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that India and the United States are building the foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community. She said she also wished that the relationship between the two countries grows from “strength to strength”.

Speaking at a reception at India House, which was hosted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Sitharaman said, “We are together and building strong foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community”.

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that Indian community members across America have been working to advance bilateral commercial, economic and people-to-people ties.

“A delightful afternoon with Indian community members from across the US who have been working to advance bilateral commercial, economic & people to people ties,” the Indian Ambassador tweeted.

