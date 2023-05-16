US debt fight raising government borrowing costs, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
The rate's rise comes with a corresponding drop in the price of the bonds, meaning the US government must borrow more than under ordinary conditions
The US government is facing higher borrowing costs as a result of the political issue around the country’s borrowing limit, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday.
“We are already seeing the impacts of brinksmanship: Investors have become more reluctant to hold government debt that matures in early June,” Yellen said in prepared remarks ahead of a speech before the Independent Community Bankers of America, a trade group.
“The impasse has already increased the debt burden to American taxpayers,” she warned.
Related Articles
The rate on one-month US Treasury bonds rose to 5.74 per cent on Monday, the highest in at least 20 years, and significantly higher than the Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate of between 5.0 and 5.25 per cent.
In mid-April, one-month Treasury bonds rates were 3.29 per cent.
The rate’s rise comes with a corresponding drop in the price of the bonds, meaning the US government must borrow more than under ordinary conditions.
Yellen on Monday reaffirmed her agency’s view that the United States could default on its debts as early as June 1 if Congress and the White House don’t reach an agreement on raising the federal borrowing limit.
Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, are currently in a standoff with Democratic President Joe Biden, demanding public spending cuts as a condition for lifting the so-called debt ceiling.
Negotiations are scheduled Tuesday between Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the three other top political leaders in Congress, in hopes of reaching a deal.
“Too many businesses” are being forced to spend time “planning around the potential risk of US default, instead of thinking about longer-term investments,” Yellen said in her prepared remarks.
She again called on Congress to “address the debt limit as soon as possible.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: How past US debt ceiling crises affected the economy and politics
Failing to lift the debt ceiling has catastrophic effects for the US and the world. It could bring down the entire international financial system. This in turn could devastate the world gross domestic product and create mass unemployment
US debt deal: What will happen if the debt ceiling is not raised?
Washington faces the risk of a federal government default if the debt ceiling isn't raised. In order to avoid such a situation, President Joe Biden has invited top four congressional leaders to a White House meeting on 9 May
'Kumbaya moment or economic chaos?' How the US debt limit standoff might end
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the US would not default. But he is still linking that issue directly to spending cuts in a way that Joe Biden wants to avoid. His debt limit bill would reverse discretionary spending to 2022 levels, then place a one per cent cap on increases going forward