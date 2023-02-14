US Court judges meet Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, discuss justice system of two countries

New Delhi: A delegation of US State Court Judges led by Justice Sanjay T Tailor on Monday met Chief Justice of India (CJI), Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, in New Delhi.

The CJI and the members of delegation had “an exchange of views on the justice system of two largest democratic countries of the world”, an apex court official said.

Sanjay Tailor assumed office on 3 October last year as Illinois first District Appellate Court. His term ends on 4 December, 2028.

Tailor (Democratic Party) is also a judge for the 9th Subcircuit of the Cook County Judicial Circuit Court in Illinois.

Tailor, on 14 September, 2022, was directed by the Illinois Supreme Court to the Illinois 1st District Appellate Court to replace Judge Daniel James Pierce.

Tailor served as an associate judge on the Cook Judicial Circuit Court from 2003 to 2021.

He was first appointed to the court in April, 2003.

