Apple has always gained traction for its innovative and unique products. Of all the new products launched by the company in recent years, Apple’s AirTags have become tremendously popular in recent times, thanks to its main feature of tracking lost devices with precision.

AirTags has basically enabled Apple users to pinpoint and recover their iPhones, Apple watches, AirPods, as well as other items including their luggage and vehicles in case they go missing. Many such incidents have also come to the fore where people have used their Apple AirTags to track their lost belongings. In one such incident that recently went viral, a US-based couple managed to track their stolen car within minutes, thanks to their AirTag.

As reported by the WRAL news channel, Leslie and Antar Muhammad’s Toyota Camry was recently chosen by the burglars. However, their attempt failed after the couple was notified by their Apple AirTag and they quickly informed the police, before locating the car a few miles away.

Know what happened

The North Carolina-based couple was asleep when the thieves made off with their vehicle after they failed to break into one of their neighbour’s cars. Visuals of the same were recorded on their doorbell camera. After they received a notification, they called the police who later managed to track the car down to a location about 12 miles away from their home and retrieved it about two hours later.

Leslie while speaking to WRAL News said, “They picked the wrong car that night”. Antar added, “They were, they were going around checking vehicles, and they thought they got lucky. They picked the wrong vehicle. They just didn’t realize it.” Notably, the police managed to track the car within minutes and also arrested two suspects.

This is not the first of such incidents, Earlier, a Toronto-based man used his AirTags to locate his stolen SUV which was later recovered by the police. Meanwhile, in another case reported a few days back, a Canadian couple tracked their lost luggage at an airport with the help of their AirTag.

