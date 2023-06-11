US confirms China's use of Cuba as a 'spy base'

The United States believes China has been spying on the rest of the world from a secret base in Cuba since at least 2019. Recent reports indicated that Cuba and China had reached a preliminary agreement to establish a spy base on the island.

According to senior US officials familiar with the matter, China intended to provide billions of dollars to Cuba as part of the arrangement.

Initially, the White House denied the accuracy of the report. However, on Saturday, it acknowledged that the issue is an ongoing concern and not a new development. White House clarified that the reported arrangement does not align with its understanding of the situation.

The statement emphasized that President Joe Biden was briefed on China’s efforts to expand its military and intelligence presence worldwide upon assuming office in January 2021.

It stated that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) had upgraded its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019, a fact well-documented in intelligence records.

The White House affirmed that the Chinese government continues to pursue its efforts to strengthen its presence in Cuba, while the United States remains committed to impeding these endeavors.

The statement highlighted that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has not achieved its intended objectives in this regard.

Furthermore, the United States asserted that it has undertaken diplomatic measures and other actions to slow down the Chinese government’s activities in Cuba.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the proposed electronic eavesdropping station on the island would enable China to intercept electronic communications from the southeastern United States, an area that houses numerous US military bases, as well as monitor maritime traffic.

In response, China accused the United States of disseminating rumors and engaging in defamation, labeling the US as “the most powerful hacker empire in the world.”

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, stated that spreading rumors and slander is a common tactic employed by the United States.

Wang further characterized the United States as a major surveillance nation and a leading force in the realm of hacking.

