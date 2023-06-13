US concerned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to deliver more military equipment to Russia
North Korean leader Kin Jong Un in message to Russian President Vladimir Putin said, 'Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory'
The United States is concerned that North Korea is planning to send more military weapons to Russia, said a State Department spokesperson after Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster strategic cooperation with Moscow.
Kim Jong Un made the pledge in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin marking Russia’s National Day.
In his message, the North Korean leader called for “closer strategic cooperation” with Moscow, “holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country.”
Related Articles
“Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory,” Kim said in the message published by state media KCNA.
“We are concerned that the DPRK is planning to deliver more military equipment to Russia,” the US State Department spokesperson said.
The spokesperson further said despite denials by Pyongyang that it had sold weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, the US had confirmed that in November 2022, North Korea had completed an arms delivery, including infantry rockets and missiles, to the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group.
North Korea has sought to build up closer ties with the Kremlin and backed Russia after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming the “hegemonic policy” and “high-handedness” of the US and the West.
In March, the US had said that it had new information about Russia actively seeking to acquire additional weapons from North Korea in exchange for food aid.
In the same month, Washington had imposed sanctions on a Slovakian man it said had tried to arrange the sale of over two dozen types of North Korean weapons and munitions to Russia to assist the country replace military equipment lost in its war with Ukraine.
With inputs from Reuters
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
North Korea confirms June launch of military spy satellite
North Korea has said it will launch its first military spy satellite in June and described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for monitoring the United States’ "reckless" military exercises with rival South Korea
Japan puts ballistic missile defences on alert after North Korea's satellite launch warning
Japan has warned it will destroy and shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory after North Korea informed of a satellite launch between 31 May and 11 June
North Korea's launch of 'ballistic missile' violates UN Security Council resolutions, warns Japan
The hermit state announced on Tuesday that it planned to launch a military surveillance satellite before 11 June, having informed Japan of its plans the day before