US clears decks for Stryker armoured personnel carrier to be made in India

Washington: The United States (US) government may allow the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the Stryker armoured personnel carrier (APC) to India.

If the US government goes through with the ToT deal, it will allow India to manufacture the eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicle jointly produced by Canada and the United States (US).

It will also enable India to incorporate some of the technology of the Stryker APC into the armoured fighting vehicle being developed domestically for the Indian military.

Although it is not yet clear whether the Indian Army is willing to go for a domestically produced APC over imported ones, the deal for the Stryker armoured personnel carrier (APC) is expected to provide a boost to India’s defence manufacturing industry as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

The Striker Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) which can carry up to 9 soldiers and is armed with a machine gun or a 30 mm cannon, can be developed into a number of different configurations.

The Stryker has a weight of around 16.5 tonnes, while the MGS version of the APC – which is armed with a 105 mm M1128 gun – weighs around 19 tonnes.

Apart from being used in a direct combat role, the Stryker APC can also be adapted to serve as a command vehicle or as a platform for several weapon systems such as the 120 mm mortar.

