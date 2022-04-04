US calls for Russia's suspension from UN Human Rights Council

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said 140 UN member states have already voted to condemn Russia over its 'unprovoked war and the humanitarian crisis it has unleashed'

New York: Amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, the US will seek Russia's suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council, said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Thomas-Greenfield said that in close coordination with Ukraine and other member states and partners at the UN, "the United States is going to seek Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council."

"140 @UN Member States have already voted to condemn Russia over its unprovoked war and the humanitarian crisis it has unleashed. My message to those 140 countries: the images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us to now match our words with action," she wrote.

"We cannot let a Member State that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to participate in the @UN_HRC. Russia should not have a position of authority in that body, nor should we allow Russia to use its seat on the Council as a tool of propaganda to suggest they have a legitimate concern about human rights," she added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine wants to "show the world" what happened in Bucha.

Speaking from Bucha to reporters, Zelensky said it is "very important to us that the press is here" in the town, CNN reported.

"We want you to show the world what happened here. What the Russian military did. What the Russian Federation did in peaceful Ukraine. It was important for you to see that these were civilians," he added.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged to conduct an independent probe of the killing of civilians in Bucha. "I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," Guterres tweeted.

On the other hand, Russian Defense Ministry has called this a staged operation by the Ukrainian authorities.

