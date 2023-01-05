Texas(US): A man in his early twenties was arrested and charged with holding his Bumble date hostage for five days and sexually assaulting her several times.

As per the reports, the incident came to light on December 29 when deputies from Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 responded to a call in Tomball, Texas, regarding a female victim who had been assaulted by a suspect she had met online.

The suspect was later identified as 21-year-old Zachary Mills, according to the police’s Facebook post.

After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the victim had come to the house five days earlier and had been held against her will before being freed and able to call a neighbour for assistance.

The victim claimed that she was denied food and water and sustained injuries all over her body as a result of the assault. She was later hospitalised by police.

Constable Mark Herman reported that Zachary Mills had been taken into custody and was charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping.

Following further investigation, additional charges may be filed,” he said.

According to court documents, Mills started punching and biting the victim in the face after she turned down his advances for sexual favours.

The documents also claim that Mills attacked her with a screwdriver and grabbed her clothes and tried to stop her when she ran out the door to escape.

Post the incident, Bumble released a statement saying, “We are shocked and saddened to hear about this horrible crime.

“In accordance with our Community Guidelines, we blocked this member as soon as we were made aware of the situation. We also have a dedicated law enforcement team on hand to respond to any requests from law enforcement as needed.”

Reportedly, Chris Denuna, Mills’ attorney, said that while the allegations are serious, he does not believe them to be credible at this time.

