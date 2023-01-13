US: Black Lives Matter founder's cousin dies after police arrest

Los Angeles: Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died of a cardiac arrest hours after he was repeatedly Tasered and restrained in the street by police.

The 31-year-old, who was a teacher by profession, died at a hospital in Santa Monica, BBC reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have released a body camera footage of the encounter which took place on January 3 which shows Anderson begging for help as officers hold him down.

“They’re trying to George Floyd me!” he said at one point in the video in a reference to the May 2020 murder of a man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a policeman.

The cause of death has not been officially determined, BBC stated.

Earlier, two people, named Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez, were shot dead by officers at the start of January.

