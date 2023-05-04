US behind alleged drone attack on Kremlin, Russia claims

Moscow accused the United States on Thursday of being behind the drone attack on the Kremlin intended to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the allegation in a briefing to reporters, saying Washington should be aware that Russia knew it was selecting the targets and Ukraine was merely implementing U.S. plans. He did not provide any evidence to support the claim of U.S. involvement.

“Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington,” Peskov said.

He alleged that the United States often selected both the targets for Ukraine to attack and the means to attack them.

“This is also often dictated from across the ocean. We know this well and are aware of this … In Washington, they must clearly understand that we know this.”

The Kremlin has said it reserves the right to retaliate but has not said what form this might take.

Peskov said Russia had several options and the response, when it came, would be carefully considered and balanced. He said an urgent investigation was underway, but could not say when the results would be known.

Ukraine denied involvement in the alleged strike. “As President Zelensky has stated numerous times before, Ukraine uses all means at its disposal to free its own territory, not to attack others,” the Ukrainian presidential spokesman, Sergiy Nykyforov, told CNN on Wednesday.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier said Washington had not been able to validate the reported attack, and that Russian assertions should be taken with a “very large shaker of salt”.

With inputs from agencies.

