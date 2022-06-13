US-based Sikh man sells fuel at loss to help community, wins hearts
The kind act of this individual has been winning hearts of the internet users. Reacting to it, a user commented, “Feeling proud that India is land of Sikhism where great Gurus were born. Sikhs are Kohinoor Diamond and Pride of India”
A Sikh man in the US state of Arizona has been winning hearts with his selfless service. Jaswiendre Singh, who owns a gas station in Phoenix, loses about $500 every month by selling fuel at lower rates than the price at which the fuel is purchased.
Speaking about the reason of doing so, Singh said that his mother and father taught him to help others. He and his wife have been working overtime to make the ends meet. In March, the price at his petrol station was 10 cents less than the cost of the purchase. The gentleman added that reducing the prices and helping others made him happy and God gave him all that he needed.
As per a Times Now report, Singh was selling gas at a price of $5.19 a gallon, which was 47 cents cheaper than the purchase price. This resulted in a loss of $500 a day but he did not regret it.
Jaswiendre Singh is willing to lose $500 daily from gas sales at his convenience store by selling it at lower prices just to give his customers a break. This guy is what community is all about. https://t.co/462EiEMY1m
— GunSafetyNow Patriot Freedom Eagle (@PatFreedomEagle) June 11, 2022
This is not for the first time that the Sikh community has set an example for everyone. Earlier, a Sikh collective called the “angels on earth” was providing free food and aided other people impacted by floods in New South Wales (NSW) province of Australia.
Another inspiration was a Los Angeles-based Sikh-American couple who started a food truck service that dished out 200 burritos on a daily basis to feed the homeless in the city.
The food trucks, that ran under the initiative of “Share A Meal” and run across various locations around Los Angeles, were started by Ravi Singh and his wife Jacquie to serve vegetarian burritos and water to the poor and needy in the area for free.
