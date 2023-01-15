US: Baltimore man acquitted after tried four times for guard's murder in 2015

Maryland (US): Following four consecutive trials for a murder, a Baltimore man accused of killing a security guard in 2015 was released and had all charges against him dismissed.

Kevin Jones, a security guard at the Pimlico Race Course, was fatally shot by Keith Davis Jr., who survived being shot by police after they detained him.

Throughout the contentious case that called into question the actions of the police and the prosecution, Davis insisted on his innocence.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who entered office this month, stated that the dismissal was due to the prosecutorial errors of his predecessor’s pursuit of a conviction at all costs.

What happened in previous trials?

In a 2016 armed robbery trial, Davis was found not guilty on all counts with the exception of illegally possessing a firearm. Days later, once authorities determined that his gun and the bullet shells from the shooting site matched, he was charged with killing Jones.

According to Baltimore Magazine, the first murder trial of 2017 ended in a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury.

According to the publication and the website Free Keith Davis Jr., a second trial in 2018 resulted in a guilty verdict that was later overturned because the prosecution withheld information about the background of a crucial witness.

The third trial, which took place in 2018, similarly resulted in a mistrial. In his most recent trial, Davis was found guilty in 2019, however the verdict was also reversed on appeal in 2021.

Case file

On June 7, 2015, at the Pimlico racetrack in northeast Baltimore, Jones, the victim, was shot. A taxi driver hailed down police hours later and reported that he had been the target of a gunpoint robbery attempt.

Police identified Davis as their suspect and pursued him through the streets before shooting at least 33 times at him after cornering him in a garage. Three times, including one in the face, he was struck.

Since the murder of Black man Freddie Gray in police custody in 2015, which spurred demonstrations in the city,

Jones’ arrest and shooting have drawn criticism. Jones was the first Black man to be shot by police in Baltimore since that incident.

Victim Family says

Earlene Neals, Jones’ grandmother, told The Associated Press that she was shocked and grieved by the revelation and expressed scepticism that any other suspects would ever be found.

She said over the phone to AP, “Our family is ruined. “Kevin is receiving absolutely no justice at all.” Neals charged Bates with exploiting the situation for personal benefit.

In a statement, Bates expressed his deep sympathy for the victim’s family, saying, “I completely recognise the grief and agony that repeated unsuccessful prosecutions have caused the victim’s family.”

“However, it is my responsibility as State’s Attorney to secure justice for all, including the accused as well as the victim.”

