US: Bail fund organisation faces shut down after man shoots Asian waiter 17 times within a week after release

Las Vegas (US): A non-governmental organisation working to fund bails of jailed criminals has been forced to shut down after being sued for releasing a serial killer who attempted to murder an Asian-origin waiter within a week after his release in Las Vegas.

The Bail Project, whose supporters include celebrities Richard Branson, Danny Glover, and John Legend, announced earlier this month that it was disbanding its Las Vegas chapter due to the case of Rashawn Gaston-Anderson.

Anderson was arrested in November 2021 for burglary and theft, but The Bail Project released him after paying his $3,000 bail.

He went into a restaurant less than a week after his release and opened fire on an Asian waiter named Chengyan Wang, shooting him 11 times and nearly killing him.

Wang survived the incident and is now suing The Bail Project.

Now, he has filed a lawsuit against The Bail Project for paying to release Gaston Anderson despite his criminal history.

As per the US media reports, The Bail project along with several other such NGOs came into existence after the

Black Live Matter protests erupted in 2020 to assist suspects who can’t afford bail bonds.

Those in support of such woke organisations say that such a machinery helps court establish the centures old justice system which says that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and that it is unfair for a poor person to languish in jail while richer defendants are free.

However, critics argue that the idea reintroduces dangerous criminals to the streets and may even embolden them to reoffend. Cities and states that have attempted to limit the use of bail have all seen an increase in crime.

After The Bail Project’s Nevada chapter shut down, Katie Poor, deputy general counsel, reaffirmed the organization’s mission to free those who are innocent until proven guilty.

According to court records, Gaston-Anderson was arrested in November 2021 for pandering and carrying a concealed carry.

In that arrest, he was allowed to walk without paying bail and was advised to stay out of trouble in the future.

He was arrested again the next day in Las Vegas for burglary and theft.

The Bail Project stepped in at that point.

The organisation, which aims to undermine the cash bail system, paid the $3,000 bond set by Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Amy Chelini.

Gaston-Anderson walked into the Shanghai Taste restaurant six days after his release from prison and shot at Wang 11 times.

Wang previously stated that he was struck seven times and that bullets punctured one of his lungs and his stomach.

The waiter miraculously survived and is being treated for his injuries.

“I still remember vividly when the first police officer on the scene immediately helped me stop the bleeding on my neck,” Wang said in an interview.

“It also helped me put pressure on others.” Wang’s attorneys claim in the lawsuit that The Bail Project did “no due diligence” in finding out whether Rashawn Gaston-Anderson would re-offend.

Reports suggest that since February 2021, The Bail Project has released 51 individuals in Las Vegas, according to a spokesperson.91 percent of those who have been bailed out have returned to the court date, the spokesperson said.

