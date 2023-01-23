US army captured three Islamic State members in helicopter and ground raid in eastern Syria

BEIRUT: Three Islamic State group members have been captured by US army during a helicopter and ground raid in eastern Syria, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.

CENTCOM described the militants as facilitators, a logistician, and an “associate” of the jihadist group and said they were captured a day earlier.

A civilian sustained “minor injury” and was taken to a medical facility, it said in a statement.

Washington leads an international coalition battling IS in Syria. After the jihadists lost their last scraps of territory following a military onslaught backed by the coalition in March 2019, IS remnants in Syria mostly retreated into desert hideouts in the country’s east.

They have since used such hideouts to ambush Kurdish-led forces and Syrian government troops while continuing to mount attacks in Iraq.

On Friday, CENTCOM said a drone attack hit a US-led coalition base in southern Syria, with a war monitor saying it was launched by Iran-backed groups.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.