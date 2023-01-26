US arms sales soar in 2022 amid security crisis in Europe: State Department

New Delhi: Sales of US weapons to other countries witnessed a major uptick in 2022, jumping to more than $51.9 billion largely due to Russia-Ukraine war, according to new data released by the State Department on Wednesday.

As the European nations rushed to arm themselves in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US weapons sales registered 49 per cent increase from the $34.8 billion in sales in 2021, said the State Department in a statement.

Authorised direct commercial sales of military hardware, services and technical data accounted for an additional $153.7 billion, up from $103.4 billion the previous year, added the statement.

“The spike is attributed to authorisations adjudicated in support of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia’s unprovoked aggression,” The Hill report quoted the State Department as saying.

According to the report, among the biggest buyers of US arms in Europe was Germany, which in July ordered 35 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and equipment for a potential $8.4 billion in “support of NATO’s nuclear sharing mission.”

While Poland in February sought 250 M1 Abrams tanks for an estimated $6 billion, the United Kingdom requested a new Ballistic Missile Defense Radar at an estimated cost of $700 million in March.

Spain in the same month sought $950 million worth of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters.

Newer NATO member Bulgaria, meanwhile, in April ordered eight F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft for an estimated $1.6 billion, added the report.

The increase in sales in 2022 was also prompted by Chinese aggression in the Asia-Pacific area, with one of the largest orders coming from Indonesia. A total of 36 F-15ID aircraft for an estimated $13.9 billion are part of the approved transaction.

A staunch US ally, Australia stands to buy 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters for an estimated $1.95 billion, among other deals.

The State Department also announced major potential arms sales to South Korea and Japan, the biggest including a $790 million deal for F-15K Slam Eagle aircraft and a $588 million agreement for S-70 Helicopters, respectively.

The State Department initially examines the deals to ensure they line up with US goals and, if approved, notifies Congress of the sale. Once the Congress approves the sale, the US government goes ahead with the negotiations.

The 2022 numbers represent the potential arms deals the State Department has notified lawmakers of, and not the final sales.

With inputs from agencies

