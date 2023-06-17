US announces sanctions on Mexican migrant-trafficking gang for providing false papers to asylum seekers

The United States Treasury announced on Friday that it has imposed sanctions on a migrant-trafficking gang based in Mexico, known as the Hernandez Salas organization. The gang has been supplying asylum seekers with counterfeit documents to manipulate the immigration process.

Operating from Mexicali, a border city across from Calexico, California, the Hernandez Salas organization has been facilitating the travel of migrants from countries of national security concern since at least 2018, according to the Treasury statement.

The specific countries were not disclosed; however, the gang has been involved in smuggling migrants from Russia, Eritrea, Yemen, Iran, and others into the United States.

The Treasury emphasized that this criminal operation undermines the integrity of the U.S. asylum system, as human smuggling and the provision of fraudulent documentation erode public confidence in the vetting process. Such practices jeopardize the access to protection for vulnerable individuals fleeing conflicts, famine, and persecution.

Reportedly led by Ofelia Hernández Salas, who has alleged ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel, the gang also includes four associates and utilizes two hotels for housing migrants. Ofelia Hernández Salas is currently in custody in Mexico, awaiting extradition to face charges in the United States.

According to the Treasury, the gang charged migrants between $10,000 and $70,000 for comprehensive packages that included travel to Mexico, forged documents, and smuggling fees for entry into the United States.

The sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) of the Treasury freeze the assets of the sanctioned individuals and companies within the United States. They also prohibit any transactions between U.S. citizens and businesses and the targeted entities.

