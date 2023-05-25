US and China commerce, trade chiefs confirmed to meet in Washington

During his visit to the United States, China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will meet with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, his ministry stated on Thursday.

Wang and Raimondo will meet on Thursday, according to Shu Jueting, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Commerce Ministry, at a routine briefing in Beijing.

According to Reuters, the meeting will take place in Washington, making it the first cabinet-level encounter in the US capital between American and Chinese officials from the Biden administration.

Wang is in the United States for the 2023 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting, which will be held in Detroit from Thursday to Friday, where he will meet Tai.

“The Chinese side will exchange views on China-US relations and issues of common concern,” Shu said.

On Monday, Wang met representatives of American firms in Shanghai, including Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Dow, Merck, and Honeywell, according to the Ministry of Commerce, telling them that “China will continue to welcome US-funded enterprises to develop in China and achieve win-win results”.

China on Sunday declared US chip manufacturer Micron a national security risk, banning the firm from selling its memory chips to key domestic industries.

The ban followed a series of raids on American consultancies operating in China.

Wang’s trip to the US comes after Group of Seven (G7) leaders met in Hiroshima, at which US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders took aim at China over “economic coercion” and said they would “de-risk” without “decoupling” from the world’s second-largest economy in everything from chips to minerals.

“China hopes the G7 will not abuse trade and investment restrictions while saying that they will not seek to decouple from the country,” Shu said.

Wang this month met US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in Beijing, amid speculation about a visit from top US officials after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip in February after the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon that flew over sensitive military sites.

Raimondo and Blinken, as well as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have all expressed interest in visiting China.

