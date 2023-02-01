US airlines cancel over 1,400 flights as ice storm hits multiple states from Texas to West Virginia

Washington: Multiple airlines cancelled over 1,400 flights in the United States on Wednesday, after an ice storm hit states from Texas to West Virginia.

Nearly 1,467 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled, while 527 more flights were delayed as of Wednesday morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday warned in a tweet that travellers could expect to see snowy conditions in certain areas including Dallas, Fort Worth and Memphis, which could delay certain flights.

“The ongoing winter storm will continue to bring hazardous impacts to North and Central Texas through at least early on Thursday morning,” the U.S. National Weather Service said in its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area forecast discussion.

Domestic low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) led cancellations with 487 flights, while Fort Worth, Texas-based peer American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) followed, cancelling nearly 480 flights.

Southwest and American Airlines did not respond to queries on the cancellations.

In the United States, the latest cancellations come nearly a month after Southwest Airlines faced US government backlash for cancelling 16,700 flights over the holidays, as it grappled with bad weather and outdated technology.

