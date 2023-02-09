US: After Florida, Missouri proposes 'Don't Say Gay' law with even more 'Woke' provisions

Jefferson City: The contentious Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law introduced by Florida, was expanded even further in a recent bill proposed in Missouri state.

Unless they are a licenced mental health care provider or have a guardian’s consent, the bill states that “no nurse, counsellor, teacher, principal, contracted personnel, or other administrative officials at a public or charter school shall discuss gender identity or sexual orientation with a minor student.”

By not naming an age period and specifically forbidding discussions on these themes, the Missouri bill goes further than the Florida law, which limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to grades kindergarten through three.

The bill has already drawn criticism from people and organisations supporting LGBTQ rights.

According to them, the measure could result in the removal of texts or lessons regarding LGBTQ individuals from classrooms and the marginalisation of LGBTQ students and staff.

An LGBTQ+ advocacy group, PROMO Missouri, stated that the recent “Don’t Say Gay” law that passed in Florida was the first step in eliminating discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation from the curriculum.

By attempting to prevent academics, staff, and students from discussing these and similar topics at all, Missouri is making the next big step.

The Republican state senator Mike Moon’s proposed legislation was heard by the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday, but committee members did not cast a vote.

Supporters of these measures contend that these limitations allow parents greater control over what their children learn in school.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Moon said the bill is “hoping to not spur the conversations, or simply stay away from it completely” and he is “hopeful” it won’t affect historical, social studies, and other topic content.

Following the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” statute and the “Stop WOKE” law, which limits some racial-related content, certain school districts in Florida have deleted books and altered curriculum.

A second bill from Moon that would prohibit transgender girls from playing girl’s sports and would reduce funding to any schools that permit it was also introduced at the same time as the Missouri legislation.

Similar legislation has been proposed in Republican-led states like Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Kansas, Indiana, and others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.