US: 5 killed, at least 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Colorado: Five people were killed on Saturday night at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, the US, when a gunman opened fire. Another 18 people were injured in the mass shooting at Club Q.

Authorities reportedly received ‘numerous’ 911 (emergency) calls at around 11.57 pm and they reached the site, said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro.

According to CNN, Castro said, “They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside. At this point in time, the suspect is being treated but is in custody.” The official, however, did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting.

Visuals surfacing on the internet show heavy police deployment and ambulances lining the streets outside Club Q, the nightclub where the firing occurred.

DEVELOPING: Multiple people injured following reported shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado; massive police response underway

pic.twitter.com/NuJlPKF1Od — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 20, 2022

The incident occurred on Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), which is marked on 20th November each year to remember those who have been killed because of transphobia.

Reacting to the firing, Club Q in a statement on social media said that it was “devastating by the senseless attack on our community,” and further offered condolences to victims and their families.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the statement said.

