US: 5 killed, at least 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
The incident occurred on Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), which is marked on 20th November each year to remember those who have been killed because of transphobia
Colorado: Five people were killed on Saturday night at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, the US, when a gunman opened fire. Another 18 people were injured in the mass shooting at Club Q.
Authorities reportedly received ‘numerous’ 911 (emergency) calls at around 11.57 pm and they reached the site, said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro.
According to CNN, Castro said, “They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside. At this point in time, the suspect is being treated but is in custody.” The official, however, did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting.
Visuals surfacing on the internet show heavy police deployment and ambulances lining the streets outside Club Q, the nightclub where the firing occurred.
DEVELOPING: Multiple people injured following reported shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado; massive police response underway
pic.twitter.com/NuJlPKF1Od
— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 20, 2022
The incident occurred on Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), which is marked on 20th November each year to remember those who have been killed because of transphobia.
Reacting to the firing, Club Q in a statement on social media said that it was “devastating by the senseless attack on our community,” and further offered condolences to victims and their families.
“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the statement said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Terrorist elements' shoot at protesters in southwest Iran, five killed, 10 injured
At least five people were killed and 10 injured when "terrorist elements" shot at protesters and security forces in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said Wednesday, citing an unidentified official.
US: 12 injured in Philadelphia bar shooting
There's no immediate word on the conditions of the victims and it's still unclear what led up to the shooting.
Asian Airgun Championship: Mehuli Ghosh defeats local favourite Eunyoung Cho to win 10m air rifle gold
Ghosh finished behind Cho in the ranking round with a score of 261.1 but beat the South Korean 16-12 in the gold medal match.